4 alleged bigtime shabu peddlers fall in Quezon drug stings

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested four suspected bigtime drug pushers and seized P397,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) in buy-bust operations in Tayabas City and Lucena City in Quezon province before midnight Wednesday.

Anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Abdul Jabbar Pandaag, 22, and Ronnie Hernandez, 37, after they sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a transaction along Merchan Street in Barangay (village) 4, this city around 10:15 p.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.

The suspects yielded six plastic sachets of shabu weighing 56.25 grams worth P312,187 in the street market at P5,550 per gram.

In Tayabas City, police nabbed Ryan Salvacion, 35, and Nelson Romero, 44, in another drug sting inside the Camella Homes in Barangay Isabang around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities confiscated seven plastic sachets of shabu weighing 15.32 grams and worth P85,026 in the street.

Police tagged the four suspects as known bigtime suppliers of shabu to drug users in their respective localities.

Police are conducting further investigation to determine the source of the illegal drugs.

