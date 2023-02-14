4 alleged pushers yield P120,000 shabu in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Four alleged drug pushers on the police watchlist were caught on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 13 and 14) in possession of over P120,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in Candelaria town in Quezon province.

Colonel Ledon Monte, Quezon police chief, said in a report that members of the local drug enforcement unit collared at 7:50 p.m. on Monday Renato Genove Jr., Raven Tuvilla and Benjamin Estrella after they sold meth to an undercover cop in Barangay Pahinga Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from the suspects were three sachets of meth with a street market value of P85,680 and shabu sniffing paraphernalia.

Glemerson Espiritu was busted around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in another sting operation in Barangay Malabanban Sur.

FEATURED STORIES

Espiritu yielded a sachet of shabu worth P34,680 in the street market.

All suspects, identified as street-level drug pushers in the locality, were detained and face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

RELATED STORIES

Over P2 million worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Quezon Province

P11.9-M ‘shabu,’ marijuana seized in Quezon in January

2 suspects yield P113,000 ‘shabu’ in Quezon province | Inquirer News

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>