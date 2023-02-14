4 alleged pushers yield P120,000 shabu in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Four alleged drug pushers on the police watchlist were caught on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 13 and 14) in possession of over P120,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in Candelaria town in Quezon province.
Colonel Ledon Monte, Quezon police chief, said in a report that members of the local drug enforcement unit collared at 7:50 p.m. on Monday Renato Genove Jr., Raven Tuvilla and Benjamin Estrella after they sold meth to an undercover cop in Barangay Pahinga Norte.
Seized from the suspects were three sachets of meth with a street market value of P85,680 and shabu sniffing paraphernalia.
Glemerson Espiritu was busted around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in another sting operation in Barangay Malabanban Sur.
Espiritu yielded a sachet of shabu worth P34,680 in the street market.
All suspects, identified as street-level drug pushers in the locality, were detained and face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
