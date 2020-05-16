4 areas remain under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Ambo slightly weakens

MANILA, Philippines — Four areas in the country remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 as Tropical Storm Ambo (international name: Vongfong) slightly weakens while moving north-northwest over the coastal waters of the Ilocos provinces, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Abra remain under TCWS No. 2

TCWS No. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan

the western portion of Isabela (Sta, Maria, Sto. Tomas, Delfino Albano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Ramon)

the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong, Ambaguio, Bambang, Kayapa, Aritao, Santa Fe)

Apayao

Kalinga

Benguet

Mountain Province

Ifugao

La Union

Pangasinan

Tropical Storm Ambo was last spotted 40 kilometers northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Ambo also packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 100 kph.

The tropical storm was also spotted moving north-northwest at 25 kph.

For Saturday, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cagayan Valley. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains may reign over Batanes and Babuyan Island on Sunday.

Ambo is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon.

