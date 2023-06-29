4 arrested for illegal drugs in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Close to a million worth of suspected meth were seized and four persons arrested here on Wednesday, as police continue intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the city, authorities on Thursday said.

Three suspects were arrested and an estimated 60 grams of suspected meth with an estimated value of P900,000 was seized after a buy-bust operation was carried out by Davao City Police Office and the police Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) against Jeanne Calba, 31, at a house in Deca Homes, Indangan village, at 2:05 a.m., according to Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City police spokesperson.

Tuazon said that aside from Calba, also apprehended were Nelson Calamba Jr., 25, and Dominic Feliciano, 32, the suspect’s cohorts.

Police recovered at the scene three sachets of the suspected illegal drugs, a caliber .22 revolver with five bullets, and a mobile phone.

In Calinan district, police and soldiers manning a checkpoint for motorists coming into the city along the national highway at Purok 2, Lacson village, arrested motorist John Bara, 41, of Bago Gallera village, Talomo district after authorities found a sachet of suspected meth in his possession during a routine inspection.

The alleged illegal drug had a weight of 2.2 grams with an estimated street value of P10,000, the police spokesperson said.

Also confiscated were suspected drug use paraphernalia as well as the suspect’s driven car, a rose Suzuki Celerio (LHJ-871).

The arrested suspects are now in police custody as drug charges were being readied against them.

Tuazon said the arrests were part of the city police’s intensified efforts to stamp out illegal drugs in Davao.

On Sunday, over a kilo of suspected shabu valued at P18.2 million were intercepted and two suspects from Davao del Norte were arrested at a Task Force Davao-police checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril.

It was the biggest drug bust so far in Davao this year, police said.

JPV

