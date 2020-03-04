4 busted in Quezon drug stings

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested four drug suspects in separate operations here and in Mauban town Tuesday night.

Jhuzel Saliba, Jordan Pilar and his twin brother Jonathan were busted after they sold shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in Barangay Ibabang Iyam at around 7 p.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena

City police chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three suspects yielded nine plastic sachets of shabu worth an estimated P15,900 and a digital weighing scale.

Police tagged the suspects as neophytes in the local drug trade. Their illegal activities were tipped off to the police by concerned villagers.

FEATURED STORIES

In Mauban, police arrested Jameson Demandante in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Daungan at around 7:30 p.m., Quezon police said in a separate report.

Demandante yielded P33,300 worth of shabu.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ