4 busted in Quezon drug stings

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested four drug suspects in separate operations here and in Mauban town Tuesday night.
Jhuzel Saliba, Jordan Pilar and his twin brother Jonathan were busted after they sold shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in Barangay Ibabang Iyam at around 7 p.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena
City police chief said.
The three suspects yielded nine plastic sachets of shabu worth an estimated P15,900 and a digital weighing scale.
Police tagged the suspects as neophytes in the local drug trade. Their illegal activities were tipped off to the police by concerned villagers.
FEATURED STORIES
In Mauban, police arrested Jameson Demandante in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Daungan at around 7:30 p.m., Quezon police said in a separate report.
Demandante yielded P33,300 worth of shabu.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.