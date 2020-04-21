4 COVID-19 patients recover in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY –– Four patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered on Monday (April 20), bringing to 21 the number of people who have been able to beat the infection in Pangasinan.

Records of the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office show that two of them are from Lingayen town – a 73-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, who were exposed to a 58-year-old man, who died from the disease on March 25.

The other two patients who have healed are a 53-year-old female resident of Urdaneta City and a 71-year-old resident of Bayambang town.

Pangasinan has 36 COVID-19 patients, six of whom are still confined in hospitals. Nine of them have died.

Of the patients classified as suspects, 114 have recovered, 51 are still under medical treatment at hospitals, while 37 have died.

The same PHO report says 88,884 (94.3 percent) of the 94,270 persons under monitoring have completed their 14-day quarantine.

The remaining 5,005 (5.3 percent) are still completing their quarantine, while 381 did not complete the required number of days for quarantine.

