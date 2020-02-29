4 elite cops dead, 31 others hurt when truck falls off Iloilo road

ILOILO CITY –– Four policemen died, and 31 others were injured when the truck they were riding fell off a steep road in an Iloilo town on Saturday.

The four policemen, whose identities were withheld pending notification of their families, were pronounced by physicians dead on arrival. The injured were brought to the Iloilo Mission Hospital in this city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policemen, members of the 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6, were on a six-wheeler truck on their way to their headquarters, when the truck fell off a hilly road around 1 p.m. in Barangay Ginomoy in Alimodian town, about 36 kilometers northwest of the city.

The company is composed of elite policemen deployed for counterinsurgency operations in rural villages./lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ