4 gov’t troopers wounded in clash with followers of Sulu politician

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – Three police officers and a soldier were wounded when followers of a politician in Maimbung, Sulu fired upon them as they tried to serve warrants.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in Barangay Bualo Lipid in Maimbung.

According to Major Andrew Linao, spokesperson of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, a combined force of police and soldiers brought search and arrest warrants against former Maimbung mayor Pando Mudjasan who had been wanted for alleged involvement in various murder cases.

“It was a joint law enforcement operation. While approaching the said vicinity, the troops were fired upon by the group of the target,” Linao said.

According to Linao, Mudjasan is facing several counts of murder docketed under Criminal Cases (CC) 1480-4 and 1481-4 for frustrated murder; CC No. 1482-4 for double murder; CC No. 1484-4 for multiple murder, and CC No. 1483-4 for unlawful possession of explosives.

Two search warrants (No. 003-2023 and No. 004-2023) for alleged possession of explosives and firearms were also issued against Madjasan, Linao added.

The four government troopers wounded in the operation were Capt. Ergie Wanawan, Staff Sergeants Julakbar Jahani and Jadier Alfad, and Corporal Alnadzmie Sahiran.

