4 in Eastern Visayas now closely watched for nCoV

TACLOBAN CITY- The number of suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) cases, or patients under investigation, in Eastern Visayas had risen to four, though one had already been discharged from hospital quarantine.

Dr. Minerva Molon, regional director of the Department of Health (DOH), at a press conference on Tuesday (Feb. 3) disclosed that the new suspected nCov cases in the region involved a 55-year old man and a 22-year old woman. Both are Filipinos.

The two, together with another suspected nCov patient, a 30-year old woman, are now confined and isolated at a hospital in Tacloban City.

According to Molon, the 55-year old man is from Leyte, traveled to Israel, but had a layover in Hong Kong.

He arrived in Leyte province on Jan. 25 and developed flu-like symptoms on Feb. 2. The man was a colon cancer patient.

The 22-year-old woman is from Samar province who traveled to Hong Kong and Macau, territories of China which have confirmed nCov cases.

Molon said the woman was in Hong Kong on Dec. 23, 2019 and arrived in Manila last Jan. 4.

Last Jan. 19, she had fever, sore throat, and colds which led her to seek medical treatment.

She and the 55-year old man were later referred to the hospital last Feb. 2 where they are being observed and monitored.

Swab samples were taken from the two on Monday (Feb. 2).

Molon said at least seven people who were in close contact with the three suspected nCov patients were also being monitored by the DOH.

The seven individuals, however, appeared to be in good health.

The first suspected nCov case in the region involved a 34-year old American national who was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 1 after his flu-like symptoms disappeared.

