4, including a Chinese cook, hurt in gas explosion at Makati resto

MANILA, Philippines — Four people, including a Chinese national, were injured following a reported gas explosion at a Makati restaurant on Thursday evening.

A report from the Makati police station identified the victim as Ceo Yue Qing, 45. Makati police chief said Ceo is working as a cook at the restaurant.

Police have yet to identify the names of the three other victims, but reports said one of the victims is an employee of the restaurant while two others are just passersby.

The Makati police received a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection about a gas explosion along Barangay San Antonio.

Operatives of Makati police community precinct 2 responded and brought the four victims at the Makati Medical Center.

The case is still under investigation as of this posting, but initial report disclosed that a leaking gas tank caused the explosion.

