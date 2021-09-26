4 inmates dead in botched jail escape

FOUR inmates at the Lianga District Jail in Surigao del Sur ended up dead when their escape try was foiled on Sunday, jail officials said.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said 11 prisoners of Lianga District Jail tried to bolt at 6:50 a.m. by overpowering the guards who were preparing breakfast and stealing some firearms.

BJMP spokesman Xavier Solda said the personnel at the jail’s secondary gate managed to make a warning shot.

Other jail personnel responded, resulting in an eight-minute shootout. One jail personnel was stabbed.

Solda said that the slain inmates were suspected communist rebels “who were able to convince the others to make an escape.”



BJMP Jail Director Allan Iral ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.

“While we are saddened by this turn of events, let this serve as a lesson as well to the other PDL (persons deprived of liberty) who are thinking about committing law violations,” Solda said in a statement.



“We will closely guard our facilities and we will still serve the PDLs as much as possible with all our might to help them in reforming their lives,” he added.

