4 killed in 2 separate Bulacan drug busts

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN, Philippines — Four suspected drug peddlers were killed in two separate police operations on Friday (Jan. 3) and Saturday (Jan. 4) in the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

Ricardo Donsol and a suspect identified only as Jonas were killed in a shootout with undercover police officers at dawn on Jan. 4 in Barangay (village) Minuyan, said Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police director.

Seized from the suspects were a caliber .38 revolver and 29 plastic sachets of shabu (crystal meth).

At 1:20 pm on Friday in Barangay Assumption, police killed Roy Acebron and a still unidentified companion in another police operation.

Recovered by police officers were 31 pieces of sachets filled with shabu a .38 caliber revolver, and a 12 gauge shotgun.

