4 killed in Negros town road accident

BACOLOD CITY: Four persons were killed in an accident at the national highway in Negros Occidental on Thursday.
The fatalities were identified as Simeon Noblezada, 62, tricycle driver, and his passengers Meldy Capillo, Dena Espinosa, and 19-year-old Kent Tolido, a kagawad (councilor) of the Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Miranda.
P/Major Jake Barila, Hinigaran police chief, said the accident at Barangay Miranda in Hinigaran also involved a pick-up truck, driven by Christopher Antiqueno, 50, of Stone Heaven Subdivision in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.
Barila said both vehicles were northbound when the incident happened. The tricycle was about to take a left when it was hit by the trailing pickup truck. Both vehicles rolled into a canal and the impact of the fall caused the instant deaths of Noblezada and his three passengers while Antiqueno and his passengers were slightly wounded.
Antiqueno is now detained at the custodial facility of the Hinigaran police station and is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.