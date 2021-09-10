4 killed in Negros town road accident

FALLEN TRUCK Photo shows a pick-up truck that was crushed from the impact of its fall into a canal in Barangay Miranda, Hinigran in Negros Occidental on Sept. 9, 2021 after it hit a tricycle from behind. The driver of the truck survived and is currently detained at a local police station where he is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BACOLOD CITY: Four persons were killed in an accident at the national highway in Negros Occidental on Thursday.

The fatalities were identified as Simeon Noblezada, 62, tricycle driver, and his passengers Meldy Capillo, Dena Espinosa, and 19-year-old Kent Tolido, a kagawad (councilor) of the Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Miranda.

P/Major Jake Barila, Hinigaran police chief, said the accident at Barangay Miranda in Hinigaran also involved a pick-up truck, driven by Christopher Antiqueno, 50, of Stone Heaven Subdivision in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

CRUSHED Photo shows the tricycle that was crushed from the impact of its fall into a canal in Barangay Miranda, Hinigran in Negros Occidental on Sept. 9, 2021 after it was hit from behind by a pick-up truck. The driver and his three passengers were killed in the accident. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Barila said both vehicles were northbound when the incident happened. The tricycle was about to take a left when it was hit by the trailing pickup truck. Both vehicles rolled into a canal and the impact of the fall caused the instant deaths of Noblezada and his three passengers while Antiqueno and his passengers were slightly wounded.

Antiqueno is now detained at the custodial facility of the Hinigaran police station and is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.