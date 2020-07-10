Trending Now

4 men dead in Pingcawayan, North Cotabato ambush

MANILA, Philippines — Four men died after being shot by unidentified gunmen while traversing the town of Pigcawayan in North Cotabato on Friday morning, the Pigcawayan police said.

“Sa may highway ang insidente, isang red na Toyota Innova at sakay po yung apat na lalaki at tinambangan. Nakahandusay sa loob at yung isa nakahandusay sa labas,” Major Ivan Samoraga, chief of Pigcawayan police, told dzBB in an interview.

(The incident happened along the highway. The four victims are on board a red Toyota Innova which was suddenly ambushed. Three victims died inside the vehicle while the other one died outside the vehicle.)

Samoraga said they are still trying to identify the victims as the incident is still under investigation.

/MUF

