4 more cops sickened with coronavirus disease — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Four more policemen contracted the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases at the nation’s police force to 93.

As of Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service reported that the number of law enforcers who succumbed to the infectious disease remained at three while the number of recovered policemen stood at 13.

PNP also documented 367 police personnel were considered as suspects while 207 PNP personnel were listed as probable.

The Philippine health department defined suspects as those with COVID-19 symptoms but were not yet tested for the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes respiratory disease.

Probable, meanwhile, are persons under investigation but with pending laboratory results.

