4 nabbed in Albay buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY –– Four persons were arrested in two buy-bust operations in Albay on Tuesday.
In Oas town, Joseph Mirandilla, one of the top ten suspected illegal drug pushers in the province, and his live-in partner Jessa Roncal were caught selling P27,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in Barangay Rizal at around 9:50 p.m., said Capt. Dexter Panganiban,
spokesperson of the Albay police.
Recovered from the two were six grams of shabu and other
drug paraphernalia.
In Tabaco City, live-in partners Elino Villegas and Emily Dagdag were also arrested after selling P500 worth of suspected shabu to undercover police in Barangay Mariroc at around 4:45 p.m., said a report from the Tabaco City police.
Also recovered from the two were eight more packs of suspected shabu.
