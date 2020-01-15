4 nabbed in Albay buy-busts

Trending Now

LEGAZPI CITY –– Four persons were arrested in two buy-bust operations in Albay on Tuesday.

In Oas town, Joseph Mirandilla, one of the top ten suspected illegal drug pushers in the province, and his live-in partner Jessa Roncal were caught selling P27,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in Barangay Rizal at around 9:50 p.m., said Capt. Dexter Panganiban,
spokesperson of the Albay police.

Recovered from the two were six grams of shabu and other
drug paraphernalia.

In Tabaco City, live-in partners Elino Villegas and Emily Dagdag were also arrested after selling P500 worth of suspected shabu to undercover police in Barangay Mariroc at around 4:45 p.m., said a report from the Tabaco City police.

Also recovered from the two were eight more packs of suspected shabu.

Edited by Lzb

