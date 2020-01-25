4 nabbed in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY – Four suspected drug pushers were arrested in buy-bust operations in Candelaria town in Quezon province Friday night, police said Saturday.

Jose Dante Malaborbor, 45, and his cohort, Robert Arthur Punzalan, 26, were nabbed after they sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to a police agent in a sting operation in Barangay (village) Bukal Sur, around 10 p.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report Saturday.

Authorities seized from the suspects five plastic sachets of shabu worth P11,150.

Suspects Jerry Niones, 46, and Ricky Villanueva, 48, were also collared in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Masin Sur around 8:30 p.m.

Seized from them was a plastic sachet of shabu worth P2,176 in the street market.

