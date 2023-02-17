4 nabbed, P116,000 meth seized in Batangas City drug busts

LUCENA CITY – Batangas City police anti-narcotics operatives arrested four alleged drug traders on Thursday and Friday (Feb. 16 and 17) and seized over P116,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth).

Police reported that suspect Lucilo Magtibay, tagged as a “high-value” target in the government’s war against the illegal drug trade, and his alleged cohort, Rellie Magallanes, were collared around 12:30 a.m. Friday in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bolbok.

Authorities seized six plastic sachets of meth with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P44,852.

In a separate operation, suspect Damian Andales, also classified as a “high-value” target, was arrested in a sting operation in Barangay Wawa at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect yielded three sachets of shabu worth P36,225.

Christian Gamer, an alleged street-level drug pusher, was arrested in another part of the village around 8:20 p.m.

He was found in alleged possession of two sachets of shabu with a DDB value of P35,880.

All suspects were under police custody and faced charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

