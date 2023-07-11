4 nabbed, P1M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Four suspects were arrested and about P1.1 million worth of shabu was confiscated during a series of sting operations in Quezon City, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday.

The Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS13) and the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) apprehended the suspects in Barangay Payatas and Barangay Apolonio Samson, the QCPD said.

Michael Suaiso Velarde and Mark John Ramirez Gungob of Lower Molave Street, Barangay Payatas, were arrested on Monday, July 10.

Confiscated from the suspects were 45 grams of shabu valued at P306,000, a coin purse, and the money used in the sting operation.

In a separate operation, DDEU operatives arrested Roque Larcen and Baetiong Vhanjo of Eulogia Drive, Barangay Apolonio Samson, on Tuesday, July 11.

Found in their possession were 125 grams of shabu, estimated to be worth P850,000, a sling bag, a mobile phone, and the money used in the sting operation.

The QCPD said their arrests followed information authorities received from concerned citizens disclosing the suspects’ drug-related activities and location.

Formal complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, according to the police.

Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee

