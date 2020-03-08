4 new COVID-19 cases in PH bring total to 10 – DOH

Updated @ 11:34 p.m., March 8, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the DOH said the results of samples from all the new confirmed cases, which were tested on Saturday, were released on Sunday.

The seventh case is a 38-year-old Taiwanese male, the DOH said.

FEATURED STORIES

This patient has a history of coming into contact with the Taiwanese national who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan after visiting the Philippines.

READ: Taiwanese who visited PH tests positive for coronavirus

The 38-year-old Taiwanese, who showed symptoms last March 3, “has no history of travel outside of the country.”

He had been admitted to a private hospital, the DOH said.

According to the DOH, the eighth case is a 32-year-old Filipino male “with history of travel to Japan within the past 14 days.”

“Onset of symptoms began on March 5 and the patient is currently admitted to a private hospital,” the DOH said.

An 86-year-old American male “with pre-existing hypertension” and history of travel to the United States and South Korea is the Philippines’ ninth COVID-19 case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began showing symptoms last March 1 and was admitted to a private hospital, the DOH said.

The 10th case, according to the DOH, is a 57-year-old Filipino male “with no history of travel outside of the country.”

“He was reported to have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, however, DOH is currently investigating details of his exposure,” the department said.

“The patient is currently admitted to a private hospital,” it added.

The DOH said that its epidemiology bureau is gathering more information and validating available data on the reported cases and will release all pertinent information to the public once it is available.

According to DOH, it is currently coordinating with concerned local government units and the Centers for Health Development “for localized response and implementation of infection prevention and control measures.”

“The DOH is committed to accurate and timely reporting of verified information on the COVID-19 health situation. We have been preparing for the possibility of localized transmission in the country,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

“Now that there are confirmed cases of localized transmission, DOH and the Inter-agency Task Force are now implementing pre-planned measures to respond to the situation,” he added.

“Upon confirmation of new cases, we immediately deployed additional surveillance teams and commenced contact tracing,” he further said.

The DOH, meanwhile, urged those who would be contacted by its surveillance teams to fully cooperate in its investigation and contact tracing activities.

The DOH advised those “presenting with fever and/or respiratory symptoms with a history of travel and exposure are also urged to get in touch with DOH and call the designated hotline at (02)8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for appropriate management and referral.”

“I call on the public to continue to be vigilant and practice personal preventive measures such as proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and cough etiquette. In the meantime, let us refrain from visiting public places and/or attending mass gatherings. DOH is exhausting all its efforts to contain the spread COVID-19,” Duque said.

“I am calling for your cooperation in this trying time, only through concerted effort at the community level will we be able to succeed against the threat of the disease,” it added.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to declare a state of public health emergency on Monday following the recommendation of the health secretary.

Duque said the declaration of a state of public health emergency “facilitate mobilization of resources, ease processes, including procurement of critical logistics and supplies, and intensifying reporting.”

/atm

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ