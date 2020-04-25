4 OFWs injured in Quezon road crash

LUCENA CITY – Four returning overseas Filipino workers were injured in a road mishap along Maharlika Highway in Pagbilao, Quezon on Saturday.

Major Reden Romasanta, Pagbilao police chief, identified the victims as Regine Joy Fuentes, Reymar Abendano, Michael Angelo Moreno and Romel Abello of the Norwegian Cruise Line and residents of Quezon province.

Likewise injured was bus driver Gualberto Guzman.

The bus plowed into a business establishment and a house in Barangay Bukal around 5:20 p.m.

The bus driver and Fuentes sustained injuries and were taken to MMG hospital in Lucena City while the three other victims only had minor injurie and were attended to by rescuers.

Police said the bus was carrying 15 OFWs returning to their hometowns in Quezon.

