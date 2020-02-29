4 out of 7 symptomatic repatriates in New Clark City test negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Four out of seven symptomatic repatriates from Japan who are now in quarantine at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac province have tested negative for the COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

“Ito pong pito na ating mga kababayan na nagkaroon ng mga sintomas ay considered patients under investigation na po sila. Dinala na sa ating referral hospital dun. Apat dun sa results nila nagnegatibo,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said over dzMM, referring to Filipinos evacuated from virus-hit MV Diamond Princess cruise ship.

(The seven repatriates who experienced respiratory symptoms are considered patients under investigation and they were transferred to referral hospitals. Four of them were negative for the virus.)

Vergeire said they are still awaiting results of tests done on samples taken from the remaining three Filipino repatriates who are also experiencing respiratory symptoms. Repatriates’ specimens are being tested by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

The health official said the Philippines has currently 31 patients under investigation for the deadly novel coronavirus who were admitted to hospitals nationwide.

