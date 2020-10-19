4 police generals named area commanders

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has named four police generals as directors of the Directorates for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO), which oversees operations of regional and provincial offices.
PNP Chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan assigned the following to their new assignments on Monday, according to the PNP’s Public Information Office:
Police Major General Dionardo B Carlos – Director, DIPO-Visayas
Police Major General Chiquito M Malayo – Director, DIPO-Western Mindanao
Police Brig General Manuel M Abu – Director, DIPO-Southern Luzon
Police Brig General Ferdinand B Daway – Director DIPO, Northern Luzon
The reassignments shall take effect on Monday, PNP-PIO said.
According to Cascolan, the reassignments are geared at expanding the DIPO’s function in security operations, like investigation of crime and terrorism incidents across the jurisdictions of police regional offices.
“We envision this development for our DIPOs as one of our frontline units in peace and order functions, particularly our crusade against communist insurgents and other threat groups in far-flung areas across the country,” he said in a statement.
As of now, the PNP has 5 DIPOs — one each for Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, Eastern Mindanao and Western Mindanao. These directorates are operational units involved in directing and conducting integrated anti-crime, internal security, and other counter-terrorism operations.
