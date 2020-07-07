4 rescued as training plane crashes in Zamboanga City coastal waters

MANILA, Philippines — Four were rescued after a private plane made an emergency landing in the coastal waters of Barangay Sinunuc, Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the aircraft—a Piper PA-34 Seneca private plane—took off from the Zamboanga Airport at 9:38 a.m. and was bound for the Dumaguete Airport.

The aircraft’s pilot then decided that the plane will make an emergency landing after the left engine failed a few minutes after it took off from the airport.

All passengers—consisting of two flight instructors, a student co-pilot and a mechanic— were saved by members of the Philippine Coast Guard and incurred no injuries.

“Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators have been advised and tasked to help determine the cause of the accident,” the CAAP said.

