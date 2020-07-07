4 returnees in Zamboanga del Sur test positive for COVID-19

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –– The Zamboanga del Sur provincial government said four individuals were added to its tally of COVID-19 cases as of Monday, July 6, bringing the total now to 25.

Provincial Information Officer Jeesrel Himang said that out of the 21 swab samples sent for testing at the Zamboanga City Medical Center, four returned positive.

The four are all returnees to the province of whom two are residents of Mahayag town, one of Aurora town, and another of Tigbao town.

Himang said three came home from Metro Manila and one from Cebu.

The patients are in isolation facilities in their respective municipalities and strictly monitored by health workers, he added.

Of the 25 total cases, seven had recovered and 18 are still active cases, Himang said.

