FOUR soldiers and two members of Abu Sayyaf were killed in a clash in Patikul, Sulu, the military reported on Saturday.

Based on the report, 17 soldiers were wounded in a 40-minute encounter at So Lagaron, Barangay Kan-Ague on Friday, Maj. Arvin Encinas, Western Mindanao Command (WESTMINCOM) spokesman, said.

After the encounter, the ASG band of 40 fled to the southeast direction of the area.