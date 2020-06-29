4 soldiers killed by policemen in Sulu

Four soldiers were shot dead by policemen in Jolo, Sulu on Monday in what Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana described as “a very unfortunate incident.”

The soldiers were flagged down by the policemen at a checkpoint along Marina Street, reports said.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, confirmed that a major and a captain and two enlisted personnel died.

Sobejana had asked the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident.

“They were performing official functions and apparently, they were mistaken as lawless [criminals],” he said.

Armed Forces chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa have been informed of the incident, Sobejana added.

A police version of the incident said that the soldiers tried to escape after they were flagged down. The police also claimed that the soldiers fired first.

Contradicting reports of the incident prompted Sobejana to ask the NBI to conduct its own probe.

Lorenzana refused to issue a statement while an investigation is ongoing.

“Reports coming in are very hazy,” he told reporters.