4 suspected drug pushers fall in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested four suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) peddlers in series of buy-bust operations in this city and towns of Calauag and Candelaria in Quezon province on Friday and Saturday.

Lieutenant Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said Jerry Balanial and his partner Allen Amandy were collared after they sold a sachet of meth to a police agent in a drug deal in Barangay (village) Ibabang Dupay around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The suspects, both identified street-level drug pushers, yielded eight sachets of shabu worth P7,200 in the street market.

Meanwhile, Quezon police report said tricycle driver Alex Win Mendoza was arrested and yielded shabu worth P2,000 in a buy-bust in Barangay Sta. Maria in Calauag around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Police also seized the suspect’s motorcycle.

Earlier, Ramon Gatbonton, was nabbed in Barangay Masalukot 1 in Candelaria in another drug sting Friday morning. Seized were the suspect’s car and two sachets of shabu worth P35,700 in the local street market.

