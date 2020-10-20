4 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Albay stings

LEGAZPI CITY –– At least four alleged illegal drug peddlers were arrested Monday night in separate drug stings in Albay, a police report said.

Police Captain Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said the drug operation yielded several sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth).

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tabaco City, Rosauro Brizuela, 60, rank six in the city drug watch list, and Luisa Garcia, 51, a high-value target were arrested while selling shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay Cobo, where they live at 8:15 p.m. The suspects yielded three sachets of shabu.

In Malinao town, Jessie Oliveros, 22, was arrested with five sachets of shabu at a drug operation in Barangay Labnig at 9:45 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

In Pioduran, anti-narcotics operatives collared Junel Pertiz, 33, in another drug operation in Barangay La Medalla at 8:15 p.m. The suspect was caught selling shabu and yielded three sachets of the drug.

Those arrested were placed under police custody and are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

ZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>