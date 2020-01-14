4 suspected ‘shabu’ peddlers fall in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested four suspected barangay-level drug pushers in buy-bust operations in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Monday.

Sariaya police reported that anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Acer Sarzate, 22, and Jeus Palad, 21, after the two sold shabu (crystal meth) to a police agent accompanied by an informant in Barangay Concepcion 1 at 6:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects yielded two plastic sachets of shabu worth P2,442 in the street market.

Police also arrested Leonardo Ramos, 37, and John Nico Pedrigosa, 23, in another drug sting operation in Barangay Sampaloc 2 around 2:30 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

Authorities seized P2,664 worth of shabu from the suspects.

Police tagged the four arrested suspects as known shabu peddlers in their respective villages.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ