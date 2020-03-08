4 suspects nabbed in Camarines Norte, Sur buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Four suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur provinces on Sunday afternoon.

Three of the suspects were arrested at around 4:30 p.m. in Barangay Concepcion Pequeña in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

In a report, Col. Felix Servita Jr., chief of the Naga City Police Station, identified them as Raymond San Agustin, 32; Ronnie Racadag, 21, and Jonjie Repane, 26.

Repane, who was included in the watch list of illegal drug personalities in the said city, was the one who had a transaction with undercover officers in the residence of San Agustin.

Officers seized a sachet of suspected crystal meth, locally known as shabu, and P500 in cash.

Meanwhile, the other suspect was arrested at around 4:20 p.m. in Barangay Gahonon in Daet, Camarines Norte.

Col. Marlon Tejada, chief of the Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office, identified the suspect as Cesar Rasco, 43, considered as a street-level pusher.

Officers seized from five sachets of suspected shabu worth P2,500.

