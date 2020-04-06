4 suspects selling overpriced alcohol nabbed in Albay

LIGAO CITY, Albay, Philippines — Police arrested in separate operations persons selling several bottles of overpriced alcohol in Legazpi City in Albay province, police said Monday.

Olivia Mañanita, a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Rawis, was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the local police, and personnel from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at her village past noon Monday.

“She was caught in the act of transacting with an asset in front of a convenience store in Rawis village where she sold 60 bottles of isopropyl alcohol 70 percent solution (no brand name) worth P165 per bottle, contrary to approved selling price of P99.75 of the DTI,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Robert Rongavilla, CIDG Albay chief, said.

On Sunday, three suspects identified as Arthur and Rodora Monares, both 58-year-old residents of Barangay Cruzada in Legazpi City, and Marvin Mendoza, a 28-year-old resident of Barangay Bukal Sur, Candelaria town in Quezon province, were also arrested for selling overpriced alcohol to a poseur buyer. The police did not say how Arthur and Rodora were related.

Confiscated were nine pieces of 185 gallons of isopropyl alcohol worth P570 per gallon, which higher than the selling price of P520 pegged by the DTI.

“Those people who take advantage in times of crisis will be arrested. The authorities are on guard and have strengthened its operations in connection with Oplan Megashopper/OLEA — Republic Act 10623 (Price Act) in Relation to Department of Health Memorandum Circular No. 2020-144 and RA 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act),” Rongavilla said.

