4 ‘termite gang’ members held for burglary in Pampanga

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga — The police arrested four men from the Cordillera region after they dug their way into a commercial establishment in Guagua town.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office said on Monday, July 3, that they arrested members of the “termite gang” because of the way the suspects gained entry into the GT7 Star Mall in San Matias village in Guagua on July 1.

Police identified the suspects only with their aliases: Bong, 43, of Katengan Bisao, Mountain Province; Leonard, 38, of Tuba, Benguet; Abanse, 41, of Bunga Besa, Mountain Province; and Loren, 25, of Baguio City.

In a statement, Pampanga police director Colonel Levi Hope Basilio said the suspects were apprehended around 8 a.m. after the establishment’s lone security guard flagged down a police mobile patrol car to report an ongoing burglary.

It was learned that the security guard had heard that there were people inside the still-padlocked establishment and was about to call the police when he saw the patrol car.

With the help of the guard, the policemen entered the establishment and allegedly caught the suspects in the act of taking some P173,000 cash inside the office.

The investigation showed that the suspects entered the establishment by digging a tunnel from a drainage using hydraulic jacks, steel bars, saws and related tools. INQ

