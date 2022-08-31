4 TikTokers Destroying Money for Content to Faces Charges

4 TikTokers to Face Charges Filed by BSP for Destroying Money

The Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has file complain against four (4) TikTokers for allegedly destroying money for their contents.

In connection with the suspected breach of Presidential Decree No. 247 or the destruction of money notes or coins, four users of the social media platform TikTok as well as a social media influencer could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a fine of P20,000. The five internet users were tracked online by law enforcement.

In the report, a number of additional videos showing violations of the rule were published, and several other methods of confirmation for the destruction of the banknote were provided. These include purposefully shredding it for an experiment, poking a hole in it, and using it as a prank or for amusement to the point where it can no longer be used.

Recall that in April, the BSP received a complaint about a TikTok user who disobeyed the P20 bill. A Tiktok user’s stunt of burning a P20 bill to burn booze resulted in numerous complaints.

The aforementioned video has been removed, but according to the BSP copy, it was clearly in violation of Presidential Decree No. 247, which carries a fine or prison sentence of up to P20,000 or both. The netizen apparently erased the aforementioned video after receiving criticism from other Tiktok users.

However, the authorities tracked down and later identified the netizen, who is currently dealing with numerous charges brought by the BSP. One of the accusations made against the netizen is for violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2022 and Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, which prohibits unlawful aggression.

