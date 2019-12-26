HomeTopNews Philippines

4 Typhoon Ursula fatalities in Oriental Mindoro identified

| December 26, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

HIT HARD Typhoon “Ursula” flattened houses in Tacloban City in Leyte as it sliced through provinces in the Visayas starting Christmas Eve. —AFP

CITY OF CALAPAN, Philippines —  The four people who were reported dead in Oriental Mindoro after typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) hit the province have been identified Friday.

Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police information officer, said the victims were identified in a police report as Pedro Hamor, resident of Barangay (village) Poblacion, and cargo vessel crew members Ronald Marabilla, Efren Royo and Nick Tolentino, residents of Batangas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamor was hit by a felled tree while repairing his house at the height of the typhoon.

The three mariners meanwhile were on board their cargo vessel bound to Batangas from Palawan when their vessel was hit by waves churned by Urula’s strong winds.

FEATURED STORIES

“They tried to take cover at Barangay Maujao to avoid the impact of the big waves. But they drowned while attempting to swim for safety to the shore,” Tolentino said.

Edited by MUF

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com