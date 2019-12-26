4 Typhoon Ursula fatalities in Oriental Mindoro identified
CITY OF CALAPAN, Philippines — The four people who were reported dead in Oriental Mindoro after typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) hit the province have been identified Friday.
Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police information officer, said the victims were identified in a police report as Pedro Hamor, resident of Barangay (village) Poblacion, and cargo vessel crew members Ronald Marabilla, Efren Royo and Nick Tolentino, residents of Batangas City.
Hamor was hit by a felled tree while repairing his house at the height of the typhoon.
The three mariners meanwhile were on board their cargo vessel bound to Batangas from Palawan when their vessel was hit by waves churned by Urula’s strong winds.
“They tried to take cover at Barangay Maujao to avoid the impact of the big waves. But they drowned while attempting to swim for safety to the shore,” Tolentino said.
