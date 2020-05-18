4 women who just gave birth in Cebu test positive for coronavirus

CEBU CITY — Four women who recently gave birth in Cebu tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In her press conference on Monday evening, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said the four women were from the municipalities of Liloan, Samboan, and Badian as well as Talisay City.

The women were among the 51 new COVID-19 infections in the entire island from May 15 to 17. A total of 394 tests were conducted during this period.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) earlier announced that there will less COVID-19 testing in the region because of the decontamination process at the main laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

According to the data announced by Garcia, Cebu City recorded 33 new cases while Cebu province has 10 new infections. Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, has five new cases while Mandaue City listed three new infections.

Garcia said two of the 10 new infections in Cebu province involved a newborn infant from Toledo City and a one-year-old child in San Fernando town.

The governor also reported about a new COVID-19 death in Talisay City. The patient, she said, died of aneurysm and was later on tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia said the Provincial Health Office was still gathering more details about the new cases.

As of May 18, the entire island of Cebu has 2,049 COVID-19 cases — 1,786 in Cebu City, 67 in Cebu province, 115 in Mandaue City, and 59 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Eighteen overseas Filipino workers who recently arrived in Cebu as well as four health workers also tested positive for the COVID-19.

