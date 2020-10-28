“‘4 years ago today’: Kylie Vezosa recalls Miss International 2016 win”

Kylie Verzosa is the sixth Filipina to win the Miss International crown.

It has been four years since Kylie Vezosa, 28, took home the Miss International crown.

The beauty queen-actress reminisced about her win on Tuesday, October 27, sharing photos from her first and only international pageant experience with her followers on Instagram.

“4 years ago, today,” she wrote in the caption.

“My reign as Miss International gave me a global platform to share my advocacy and allowed me to break stereotypes that come with being a beauty queen,” she said.

“Will always be so grateful to the Miss International Organization, for allowing me to pursue my advocacy during my reign and bringing me all over the world. Will always be grateful to those who helped me along the way, My Angels! Laban Pilipinas!” she added.

From being a beauty queen, Kylie transitioned to a showbiz figure. She starred in the 2018 series “Los Bastardos” and appeared in several films such as “Ang Panday,” “Kasal,” “Abay Babes,” and more recently, “Love the Way U Lie.”

Currently, Kylie is gearing up for the movie “Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi,” with leading men Xian Lim and Marco Gumabao. She will also topbill a remake of the popular South Korean sexy drama “The Housemaid,” where she will be joined by award-winning actors Jaclyn Jose and Albert Martinez.

