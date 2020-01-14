400 evacuees from Taal eruption take refuge in Mt. Banahaw

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – At least 400 evacuees from the eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas have taken refuge at Mount Banahaw in Quezon.

A report from the Dolores town police, said the evacuees from the towns of Talisay, Tanauan and Agoncillo arrived at the central compound of the “Suprema de la Iglesia del Ciudad Mystica de Dios,” or Mystica, in the village of Sta. Lucia located at the base of Banahaw on Monday around 5 p.m.

Mystica is one of several religious sects based in Banahaw.

The refugees were welcomed by local government officials led by Mayor Orlan Calayag.

Edited by MUF

