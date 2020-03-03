Trending Now

400 pieces of pork siomai seized in Albay town

LEGAZPI CITY –– At least 400 pieces of pork siomai, suspected to be infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) virus, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Polangui town, Albay on Tuesday morning.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said Task Force African Swine Fever (TFASF), flagged down a Hino closed van loaded with undocumented processed meat in Barangay Matacon at 7:15 a.m.

The said meat products came from Bulacan, an ASF-hit province in Luzon.

Calubaquib said the van driver failed to present shipping and veterinary health permits, which prompted the TFASF to confiscate the unlabelled meat products.

The shipment was to be delivered to a mall in Polangui, the report said.

