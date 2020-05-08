400 quarantine violators nabbed in Quezon

LUCENA CITY, Philippines — Some four hundred alleged violators in Quezon province of the government’s enhanced community quarantine order meant to stop the transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were held in Quezon by police from May 1 to 7, Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.

At least 232 suspects were slapped with violations of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Another 115 were charged with violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which “punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person.”

The others arrested are facing charges that include direct assault, alarm and scandal, grave threats, unjust vexation, disobedience of orders, price gouging, and other crimes.

Madrideo said quarantine violators have been allowed to go home after being booked to prevent coronavirus transmission in overcrowded jails.

But Madrideo made it clear that the charges against violators were recorded and would appear once they apply for a police clearance.

After the COVID-19 crisis, the violators will be compelled to appear before the court, Madrideo stressed.

The provincial government has been implementing curfew hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of its “extreme” quarantine measures.

Quezon, considered high risk or “red” province, will remain on lockdown until May 15.

