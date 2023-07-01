41 more Filipino World War II veterans receive US honors

MANILA, Philippines — Almost eight decades after the end of World War II, 41 more Filipino veterans received the US Congressional Gold Medal (CGM) in rites held at Camp Aguinaldo on Friday.

The latest honorees — 14 living and 27 posthumous recipients — were accorded the highest US award conferred on civilians in a program held by the Department of National Defense (DND), the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), and the US Embassy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States remains forever indebted to the bravery, valor, and dedication that the Filipino veterans of World War II displayed. Their commitment and sacrifice demonstrates a highly uncommon and commendable sense of patriotism and honor,” according to the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015.

The US law collectively awards the CGM to the 260,000 Filipino veterans who fought under the American flag from July 26, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946.

FEATURED STORIES

‘Selfless acts’

On behalf of Washington, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson hailed “the selfless acts, bravery, admirable tenacity, and sacrifice” of the Filipino veterans, saying they deserve to be continually remembered and honored.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., in a message read by Defense Undersecretary Angelito de Leon, said the Filipino veterans “won not only the liberation of the Philippines but also the restoration of human dignity and democratic way of life.”

The DND, Teodoro said, had marching orders from President Marcos to look after the aging veterans by giving them the best care and preserving their heroic legacy.

Aside from Carlson and De Leon, awarding the medals to the veterans were PVAO administrator Reynaldo Mapagu; Defense Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga, who heads the DND office for civil, veterans and reserve forces affairs; Nathan “Paul” Loftis II, acting director of the US Department of Veterans Affairs; and Col. Edward Evans, chief of the Joint US Military Assistance Group-Philippines.

Usaffe units

The obverse side of the medal depicts images representing the various Filipino units under the US Army Forces in the Far East (Usaffe) during WWII, such as the Philippine Commonwealth Army, Philippine Scouts, First Filipino Infantry Regiment, Second Filipino Infantry Battalion, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion and Recognized Guerrillas.

The reverse side highlights the four areas that saw the major campaigns of American and Filipino forces against Japanese occupation: Bataan and Corregidor, Luzon, Leyte and southern Philippines.

According to the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project, a US-based nonprofit, a total of 84 CGM awarding ceremonies for Filipino fighters have been held in the United States and the Philippines since the first program in October 2017, with more than 3,000 medals conferred.

At Friday’s rites, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque received the medal on behalf of his late grandfather, Pvt. Maximo Roque, who served under the Cavite United Free Guerrilla Forces-Magirog Division.

—DEXTER CABALZA

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>