41 new COVID-19 cases in Manila; total now at 116

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of the City of Manila recorded 41 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 116.
Of the said number, 17 have died while 10 managed to recover.
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
