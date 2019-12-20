41 Shows We Had to Say Farewell To in 2019
December 20, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Every year, we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows — sometimes without warning. Thankfully, in this golden age of television, the networks and streaming sites have gotten better about letting fans know when their shows are ending. Still, 2019 is going to be a hard year for anyone who loves Game of Thrones, Broad City, and a bevy of other critically acclaimed darlings. In fact, quite a few major series signed off for good this year, but hopefully this list will help you prepare to say goodbye to all of the shows ending in 2020.