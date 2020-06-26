42 of 54 Coast Guard personnel recover from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-two out of 54 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) members who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already recovered, PCG Vice Admiral George Ursabia said Friday.

“Fifty four pala yung nag-positive pero 42 ay nakarecover na,” Ursabia said during a televised briefing.

(Fifty four tested positive but 42 of them have already recovered.)

“Ang kagandahan dito, puro sila asymptomatic. Kaya we are optimistic na makakarecover silang lahat,” he said.

(Most of them are asymptomatic. We are optimistic that all of them will recover.)

Ursabia assured the PCG is subsidizing the food and vitamins of infected personnel.

“We have our own biosafety protocol. Ini-strengthen din namin yung psycho-social support through debriefing and destressing program,” he added.

(We have our own biosafety protocol. We also strengthened our psycho-social support through debriefing and destressing programs.)

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 33,069 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 1,212 deaths and 8,910 recoveries.

