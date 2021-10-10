42M complete first step of PhilSys registration

More than 42 million Filipinos have already completed the step 1 registration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In a statement, the PSA said a total of 42.969 million registrants completed the step 1 registration as of October 1 this year.

Step 1 Registration is the house-to-house collection of demographic information of the registrants, and appointment setting for step 2 registration.

Step 2 registration involves capturing of biometric information at designated registration centers and opening of bank accounts while step 3 is the issuance and delivery of ID cards to successful registrants.

To register more Filipinos, the PSA said it is using the institutional registration strategy to accommodate the formal sector by ensuring that the working population from both government and private institutions have a safe and convenient PhilSys registration.

The PSA said it intends to conduct more institutional registrations in coordination with government agencies, homeowners' associations, exclusive residences, non-government organizations, and private companies.

“In the same manner that we reach out to local government units to assist in the registration of low-income households and the general population, our efforts also extend to reaching out to middle-class and upper-class income families for them to register to PhilSys via institutional registration,” said Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista, Deputy National Statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office.

As part of the institutional registration strategy, the PSA said it is closely coordinating with government agencies and private businesses for the PhilSys registration of their staff, employees, customers and clients.

Institutional registration is also being implemented at subdivisions, villages and condominiums in select areas. Homeowners, through this strategy, may complete their Steps 1 and 2 Registration sequentially.

The PSA Central Office entertains requests for institutional registrations from the National Capital Region (NCR) via ons.staff@psa.gov.ph while those interested from areas outside NCR are encouraged to coordinate with their local PSA Regional or Provincial Office. Check out the directory of PSA Field Offices here.

The PSA said that the institutional registration strategy, which started in April this year, has recorded a total of 889,666 registrations as of 30 September 2021.

It added that with the current registration strategies, it is on track to register at least 50 million Filipinos by the end of the year.