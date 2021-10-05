43K businesses given safety seal certifications

MORE than 43,000 businesses have been issued Safety Seal certifications, with the government saying that these seals will be beneficial to the country's economic recovery post-coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Safety Seal is a stamp on an establishment that complies with minimum health standards enforced by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, the Safety Seal program allows economic recovery by boosting the confidence of consumers in going out and patronizing businesses in the new normal with the assurance that it is compliant with health protocols.

“Businesses can do their share in the fight against the pandemic and create a healthy space for consumers to transact their purchases and for employees to gainfully and safely earn a living,” Lopez added

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd lauded the implementation of the Safety Seal Program, saying that it reinforces the country's fight against the pandemic.

“The implementation of the Safety Seal Program is a very laudable initiative that highly reinforces our country's response to combat Covid-19. As we gradually reopen our economy, it is important to ensure that our people are safe, and adherence to Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS) is one vital key to this aspect,” Duque said.

A total of 85,731 applications have been received by the Safety Seal Technical Working Group since it was implemented in May 2021, of which, 50.54 percent or 43,332 applications have been approved and only 9,858 or 11.5 percent were either denied or have been referred to the appropriate agency,

The remaining businesses are undergoing inspection.

Aside from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Health, other agencies that comprise the Safety Seal TWG are the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Tourism.