440,000 MT sugar imports to arrive in April

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has given the green light to import 440,000 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar no later than April this year to strike a balance between domestic supply and demand while stabilizing retail prices.

The SRA published on Wednesday a copy of Sugar Order No. 6 on its website which authorizes another round of importation sans the signature of President Marcos, who chairs the sugar board in his concurrent capacity as agriculture secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 200,000 MT will be allotted for consumers while the remaining 240,000 MT will be set aside for the country’s two-month buffer stock which the SRA shall release to consumers, subject to the board’s approval.

The SRA defines consumers as manufacturers, industrials, retailers, repackers, wholesalers and traders.

FEATURED STORIES

The majority of imported refined sugar shall enter the country by April.

The first tranche representing 100,000 MT shall arrive “as soon as possible” while the second tranche covering another 100,000 MT shall be delivered before April 1.

The sugar stockpile of 240,000 MT, meanwhile, shall reach the country not earlier than April 1.

The latest importation “shall be open and voluntary to natural or juridicial persons” duly registered with the agency as an international sugar trader in good standing.

SRA Regulation Departments in Quezon City and Bacolod City shall begin accepting applications and requirements from the date of effectivity of this order for five calendar days.

Requirements include a duly notarized application letter, the volume of sugar applied for, country of origin and specific address of SRA-registered warehouse where the imported sugar shall be stored.

The volume allocated to an eligible importer shall be that as recommended by the SRA board and approved by the Department of Agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SRA shall collect a fee of P33 per 50-kilo bag of imported refined sugar.

The latest order was signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, SRA Administrator David John Thaddeus Alba and SRA board members Ma. Mitzi Mangwag and Pablo Luis Azcona.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>