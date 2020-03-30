444 of 441 Filipinos from infected cruise ship cleared of COVID-19, head for home

CAPAS, TARLAC—Nearly all Filipinos sent on quarantine here from the cruise ship MV Grand Princess were being sent home on Monday (March 30) except for three who showed symptoms of COVID-19, according to the town mayor.

Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said 441 of 444 Filipinos sent to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City (NCC) had finished their 14-day quarantine and are cleared to go home, except for three who showed symptoms and are being considered now as persons under investigation (PUI).

The three had been transferred to Mariveles, Bataan province last week, the mayor said.

The Filipinos, mostly ship crew members, belonged to the third batch to be quarantined in NCC after the cruise ship was stranded in Oakland, California because of COVID-19 infections.

The Filipinos arrived at the Clark Airbase Haribon Hangar last March 16 aboard a chartered flight.

Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap said the Athletes’ Village has now been designated as quarantine facility for health workers and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

