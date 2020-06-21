47 medical frontliners in Bulacan test positive for COVID-19

CITY OF MALOLOS, Philippines –Forty-seven health care workers in Bulacan have been infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) while working in various medical facilities in the province and other areas, local health officials said on Sunday.

Dr. Jocelyn Gomez, head of the Bulacan public health office, said these cases are composed of eight doctors, 29 registered nurses and 10 barangay health workers, hospital orderlies, and radiology technicians.

Eighteen of these medical frontliners are assigned to different government and private hospitals in Bulacan while 29 of them work in Metro Manila and Bataan hospitals.

Twenty-three of them had recovered while 19 are still being monitored at a hospital and a monitoring facility. The other five are on home quarantine.

Officials here said the province’s newly built Infection and Control Center at the Bulacan Medical Center, along with eight district hospitals and 70 private hospitals, will help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The province also has rural health units in each of the 21 towns and three cities.

