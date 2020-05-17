47,000 families in Eastern Samar need food, water, housing materials — gov

Eastern Samar’s 47,000 families are in need of food, water and housing materials, Gov. Ben Evardone said on Sunday after the devastation of typhoon “Ambo” on the province.

The town of Jipadpad is still quite hard to reach because of the destroyed bridges, but some 2,500 packs were sent there Sunday, Evardone said. The town of Arteche received 4,500 food packs on Saturday from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), but more are still needed.

Evardone admitted that the provincial coffers had been drained by recent efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic because most of the provincial funds had been realigned to build Covid-19 facilities aside from other relief efforts to frontliners and villages put on lockdown.

“Tuloy pa din po ang re-packing ng food packs para sa mga barangay. Kaya lang talagang problema na po talaga ang pondo namin sa ngayon, (We continue to provide food packs for our villages. But our funds right now are insufficient,” he told the Manila Times.

He said because the typhoon toppled homes, including some evacuation centers, residents were in immediate need of tents and other make-shift housing materials aside from food, water and medicine.

Evardone said the provincial government has formally requested the national government and its line agencies led by the DSWD, the National Housing Authority and the Department of Public Works and Highways to tap their quick response fund and aid the province to recover because it is still fighting off the coronavirus pandemic.

The province has been successful in fending off the virus, so far, and has not recorded any cases.

Ambo is the first typhoon to hit the country with millions still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Philippine government struggling to contain its economic impact.

Electricity and cellphone signals have yet to be restored in the province as of Saturday.

Newly harvested coconut, rice and corn were also damaged. Houses and gymnasiums in the municipalities of Maslog and Oras, both in Eastern Samar, were also destroyed. Road networks and bridges were impassable due to floods.

According to Eastern Visayas Police, the typhoon left four dead in the province and displaced thousands of families amid the coronavirus threat. In San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, where the storm first hit land as a typhoon, a farmer bled to death after he was hit by shattered glass while he was with his family in an evacuation center in Barangay Natividad, the police report said.